Morning Skate: Glass

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

Your take on last night’s 5-3 win over the New Jersey Devils is probably going to depend on your general outlook on life: is the glass half full or half empty?

If it’s the former, then the still-figuring-it-out Bruins beat a pesky Devils team and have won three games in a row; if it’s the latter, the Bruins barely beat a very shorthanded Devils team and didn’t look at all convincing in doing so.

Now, we can argue about which is true!

One thing we should all be able to agree on, however, is that the Bruins’ last three games have had their best run of secondary scoring in quite a while.

Those games have included goals from Trent Frederic, Curtis Lazar, Tomas Nosek, Oskar Steen, and Nick Foligno, among others.

Arguably the most encouraging goal, however, came from a very-much-primary scorer, David Pastrnak.

Pastrnak had undoubtedly been feeling a bit of pressure due to his goal drought, so hopefully scoring the game-winning goal restores some of that confidence.

If he can get going on offense AND the secondary scoring continues, we could all have some fun around here.

Today’s discussion topic

Is Oskar Steen’s first-career NHL goal the weirdest first NHL goal you can remember?

I don’t remember many weirder ones than that.