Providence Bruins sign little-known goalie Tuukka Rask to a tryout agreement

The Providence Bruins announced this morning that they’ve signed Tuukka Rask to a professional tryout agreement, the first step in Rask returning to the big club.

Rask will report to Providence this week and is expected to start the P-Bruins’ home game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms tomorrow night.

This has been a long time coming, as pretty much everyone knew (based on the fact that he was regularly practicing with the team and was discussed at nearly every press conference) that Rask would be back in the mix at some point.

The tryout agreement is likely a way to get Rask on Providence’s books to see what he has/how he feels prior to signing an official contract.

It’ll give Rask and the Bruins up to 25 games to determine whether or not he’s ready to sign an NHL deal, though I highly doubt it’ll take that long.

Rask is scheduled to speak via Zoom at noon, so we’ll see what he has to say, but...he’s back!