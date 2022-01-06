Bruins lines vs. Wild: McAvoy out, Moore draws in

The Boston Bruins host the Minnesota Wild tonight and there are some adjustments to the fourth line and top defensive pairing from last game.
Charlie McAvoy is out of the lineup as he’s dealing with a “lingering lower-body issue.” McAvoy was not at practice yesterday as he had a maintenance day. Bruce Cassidy said he could be back for Saturday's road game.
John Moore will sub back in with McAvoy sidelined and slot in with Matt Grzelcyk. Moore has played in four games this season.
For the forwards, Trent Frederic will center Anton Blidh and Curtis Lazar on the fourth line as Tomas Nosek was placed in COVID protocol yesterday.
Jeremy Swayman will start in net.
Here’s how lines and defensive pairings are projected to look:
Lines:
Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Craig Smith
Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - David Pastrnak
Nick Foligno - Charlie Coyle - Oskar Steen
Blidh - Frederic - Lazar
Defensive pairings:
Grzelcyk - Moore
Mike Reilly - Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton
