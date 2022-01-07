Morning Skate: Delay

Happy Friday, folks.

Massachusetts is in for a snowstorm today, though by the time you read this, it might be closer to being over. I guess that depends on when you read this though. I’m not a fortune teller.

Anyways, the Bruins’ mini winning streak came to an end last night by virtue of a 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild.

It was a strangely chippy affair, not something you’d expect for a game against a team as random as the Wild.

Elsewhere, looking at what was probably the most anticipated regular season game in their recent history, the Providence Bruins were forced to scrap Tuukka Rask’s return due to a COVID outbreak in the Lehigh Valley camp.

Both of this weekend’s games were postponed, and Providence isn’t back in action until a week from today at home against Hartford.

The best part? Per the P-Bruins’ website, it’s 90’s Weekend. Radical!

Today’s discussion topic

Trent Frederic was involved in the shenanigans last night, and he seems to be a divisive player so far this season — some still like his crispiness (to borrow a David Pastrnak term), while others think he isn’t doing much to keep a roster spot.

Discuss.