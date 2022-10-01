Preseason Preview: Bruins back at it against Flyers

Just the facts
When: Today, 1:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN+, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Broad Street Hockey
Know Your Enemy
- The Philadelphia Flyers, as did the Bruins, trimmed their roster down to 45 players this week. The 20 cut players were sent down to the AHL, with two being placed on waivers for purpose to be sent to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
- This will be their fourth preseason game. They beat the Bruins, 2-1, in their first. Their preseason record is 1-2-0.
Game notes
- It’s a matinee for the Boston Bruins’ third preseason game. They’ll face the Philadelphia Flyers for the two’s second meeting of exhibition games.
- The Bruins saw the Flyers not too long ago to open preseason and dropped that contest 2-1. Jakub Lauko picked up the lone goal. The Bruins outshot the Flyers 32-29.
- The Bruins roster is slimming down as the team made 14 cuts this week.
- Make way for the veterans! Head Coach Jim Montgomery had said we’d be seeing a lot of veterans on tap for this game and he wasn’t lying! David Krejci, David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall will make up a line. Patrice Bergeron, Pavel Zacha and Jake DeBrusk will round out the Bruins’ top line.
- It will give a better glimpse of possible opening night combinations of the top two lines with the adjustments that will be needed with Brad Marchand out and David Krejci back in the mix.
- There will also be four veteran defensemen this afternoon in the lineup.
- In net, Linus Ullmark will make his preseason debut and is projected to be in net for the game’s entirety. Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman will each play two full preseason games, Montgomery said.
- It looks like the Bruins are going with yesterday’s Group A practice group. If that’s the case, we’ll also see Nick Foligno, Tomas Nosek and Trent Frederic up front, and Derek Forbort, Connor Clifton, Jakub Zboril and Anton Stralman on the blue line.
See ya soon!
