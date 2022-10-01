Who’s playing for the Bruins against the Flyers?

The Boston Bruins return to the TD Garden this afternoon for another preseason game as they host the Philadelphia Flyers.

Jim Montgomery mentioned earlier this week that he expected to play his NHL top six today, and that's exactly what we'll get, with one major exception: no David Pastrnak.

Here's who to expect this afternoon:

Forwards: John Beecher, Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk, Nick Foligno, Trent Frederic, Taylor Hall, David Krejci, Jakub Lauko, Fabian Lysell, Marc McLaughlin, Tomas Nosek, Chris Wagner, Pavel Zacha

Defensemen: Jack Ahcan, Mike Callahan, Connor Clifton, Derek Forbort, Kai Wissman, Nick Wolff, Jakub Zboril

Goalies: Kyle Keyser, Keith Kinkaid, Linus Ullmark

Based on yesterday's Group A practice, we have a good idea of the line combinations and pairings to expect today too.

These are lines and defensive pairings from that practice:

Pavel Zacha - Patrice Bergeron - Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall - David Krejci - David Pastrnak* practiced yesterday, but not playing today

Trent Frederic - Johnny Beecher - Marc McLaughlin

Nick Foligno - Tomas Nosek - Chris Wagner

Defensive pairings

Jakub Zboril - Anton Stralman

Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton

Jack Ahcan - Kari Wissmann

Michael Callahan

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Keith Kinkaid