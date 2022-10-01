Who’s playing for the Bruins against the Flyers?

The Boston Bruins return to the TD Garden this afternoon for another preseason game as they host the Philadelphia Flyers.
Jim Montgomery mentioned earlier this week that he expected to play his NHL top six today, and that's exactly what we'll get, with one major exception: no David Pastrnak.
Here's who to expect this afternoon:
Forwards: John Beecher, Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk, Nick Foligno, Trent Frederic, Taylor Hall, David Krejci, Jakub Lauko, Fabian Lysell, Marc McLaughlin, Tomas Nosek, Chris Wagner, Pavel Zacha
Defensemen: Jack Ahcan, Mike Callahan, Connor Clifton, Derek Forbort, Kai Wissman, Nick Wolff, Jakub Zboril
Goalies: Kyle Keyser, Keith Kinkaid, Linus Ullmark
Based on yesterday's Group A practice, we have a good idea of the line combinations and pairings to expect today too.
These are lines and defensive pairings from that practice:
Pavel Zacha - Patrice Bergeron - Jake DeBrusk
Taylor Hall - David Krejci - David Pastrnak* practiced yesterday, but not playing today
Trent Frederic - Johnny Beecher - Marc McLaughlin
Nick Foligno - Tomas Nosek - Chris Wagner
Defensive pairings
Jakub Zboril - Anton Stralman
Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton
Jack Ahcan - Kari Wissmann
Michael Callahan
Goalies
Linus Ullmark
Keith Kinkaid
