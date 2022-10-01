Filed under: Public Skate (open threads) Preseason Public Skate: Bruins vs. Flyers Afternoon hockey! By Angelina.Berube Oct 1, 2022, 11:00am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Preseason Public Skate: Bruins vs. Flyers Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images This afternoon’s Boston Bruins preseason match-up against the Philadelphia Flyers looks to be a good one! Pavel Zacha will be skating for the first time as a Bruin and David Krejci is back! Discuss! Loading comments...
Loading comments...