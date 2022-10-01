 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Preseason Public Skate: Bruins vs. Flyers

Afternoon hockey!

By Angelina.Berube
/ new
Boston Bruins v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

This afternoon’s Boston Bruins preseason match-up against the Philadelphia Flyers looks to be a good one!

Pavel Zacha will be skating for the first time as a Bruin and David Krejci is back!

Discuss!

