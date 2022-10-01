Recap: Bruins blank Flyers, 4-0, in preseason match-up

The Boston Bruins shut out the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-0, this afternoon at the TD Garden as they gained momentum in the second half of the preseason game and finished strong.

Marc McLaughlin and John Beecher each added two goals apiece in the win. Linus Ullmark made 21 saves.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

Scoreless

Second period:

The Bruins opened the scoring at 7:09 of the second period on the power play.

McLaughlin tipped in a shot from Jack Ahcan at the point and redirected the puck over Felix Sandstrom. 1-0 Bruins.

Billerica kid puts the B's on the board pic.twitter.com/2bO7MWtkFd — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 1, 2022

Third period:

The Bruins took a two-goal lead at 11:55 of the third period with McLaughlin’s second goal of the game.

Along the goal line, Patrice Bergeron sent a short pass out front where McLaughlin hammered home the puck low Troy Grosenick. 2-0 Bruins.

The Bruins extended their lead minutes later at 15:23 of the third period.

Derek Forbort sent a pass to the front of the net where the puck hit off Beecher’s skate, over Grosenick’s glove and into the back of the net. 3-0 Bruins.

Back of the net Beecher pic.twitter.com/g0GhnIoAao — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 1, 2022

The Bruins added an empty-net goal at 17:12 of the third period - Beecher’s second tally of the game and a shorthanded goal - to make the final score: 4-0 Bruins.

Good speed from Beecher, as expected. pic.twitter.com/wCR03Tfiqc — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 1, 2022

Game notes: