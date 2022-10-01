Recap: Bruins blank Flyers, 4-0, in preseason match-up

The Boston Bruins shut out the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-0, this afternoon at the TD Garden as they gained momentum in the second half of the preseason game and finished strong.
Marc McLaughlin and John Beecher each added two goals apiece in the win. Linus Ullmark made 21 saves.
Here are the highlights!
First period:
Scoreless
Second period:
The Bruins opened the scoring at 7:09 of the second period on the power play.
McLaughlin tipped in a shot from Jack Ahcan at the point and redirected the puck over Felix Sandstrom. 1-0 Bruins.
Billerica kid puts the B's on the board pic.twitter.com/2bO7MWtkFd— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 1, 2022
Third period:
The Bruins took a two-goal lead at 11:55 of the third period with McLaughlin’s second goal of the game.
Along the goal line, Patrice Bergeron sent a short pass out front where McLaughlin hammered home the puck low Troy Grosenick. 2-0 Bruins.
Back ✌️️ Back for @mmclaughlin_26 pic.twitter.com/lo5dyU9eMi— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 1, 2022
The Bruins extended their lead minutes later at 15:23 of the third period.
Derek Forbort sent a pass to the front of the net where the puck hit off Beecher’s skate, over Grosenick’s glove and into the back of the net. 3-0 Bruins.
Back of the net Beecher pic.twitter.com/g0GhnIoAao— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 1, 2022
The Bruins added an empty-net goal at 17:12 of the third period - Beecher’s second tally of the game and a shorthanded goal - to make the final score: 4-0 Bruins.
Good speed from Beecher, as expected. pic.twitter.com/wCR03Tfiqc— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 1, 2022
Game notes:
- The Bruins got off to a slow start this afternoon for the first 30 minutes of the game. In the first period, the B’s only had two shots on net - TWO. It was definitely a rougher opening period than maybe expected being heavier on the veteran presence for the game. But there were new line combinations to get used to.
- During that 30 minutes, the Bruins also overplayed their passing game. There were missed opportunities out front because guys decided to pass and not take the shot.
- Linus Ullmark had a great first preseason game. He stayed strong between the pipes as the rest of his team tried to figure their game out.
- McLaughlin’s first goal created energy. It changed the momentum. The B’s were more offensive aggressively after the tally.
- McLaughlin is making a case for himself to take a bottom-six forward spot. It’s going to be interesting to see what management decides to do this coming week, but the kid is playing well! Today, he was rewarded with two-goals today because of his positioning. He has three points this preseason so far.
- Jake DeBrusk showed some speed and puck hungriness. His play was one of the few highlights from the first part of the game. He had a nice chance against Sandstrom where he exploded with speed down the ice and crashed the net.
- Injuries: Fabian Lysell left in the second period after sustaining a hit in the corner boards. Taylor Hall also did not play the third period as he was hit up high. Head Coach Jim Montgomery said both were thankfully minor injuries and they might just miss a day. It was a shame Lysell was injured, as he slotted into today’s lineup for the team to get a better look at him.
- Other notables: David Krejci returned to the Bruins ice. He logged 16:23 TOI and had one shot on goal. Nick Wolff threw his muscle around with some heavy punches as he dropped the gloves on Zack MacEwen in the second period. It was also our first look at Pavel Zacha in a Bruins sweater.
