Morning Skate: Media

Happy Monday, folks — a new week is upon us, and it’s the week that will kick off the 2022-2023 season.

You made it! Give yourselves a pat on the back.

The Bruins will be busy today, as it’s Media Day, the first full-fledged (I think) in-person version since COVID derailed everything.

We’ll hear from players and coaches, of course, but Charlie Jacobs is expected to address the media too, so...get excited.

The big news of the weekend wasn't the B’s loss in their preseason finale, but was instead Sunday’s waiving of Nick Foligno, Chris Wagner, and Mike Reilly.

We’ll know by later today (or already know, depending on when you read this) if any of those guys was claimed, but Reilly is really the only one at risk of being snatched up.

Assuming all clear, it’ll be interesting to see where the B’s go from here: some have suggested it’ll be AHL duty for all three, while others think two of the three will be back on the NHL roster once Charlie McAvoy and Brad Marchand are placed on IR.

I guess we’ll see!

In any case, there will be plenty of quotes and other fun stuff today, so feel free to discuss it here.

Today’s discussion topic

The preseason is officially in the books — whose stock (in your eyes) is up after the practice games, and whose is down?