Bruins announce their opening day roster, with Foligno and Reilly in the mix

The NHL released the opening day rosters for all of its teams earlier today, meaning we got the officially official look at who made the cut for the Bruins.

While there were no real surprises, there were two inclusions that seemed nebulous in recent days: Nick Foligno and Mike Reilly.

Both Foligno and Reilly cleared waivers earlier this week, and both are listed on the team’s opening day roster.

In fact, per Fluto Shinzawa, both Foligno and Reilly are set to play in tomorrow’s season opener in Washington.

It appears then that the waiver moves were likely more about salary cap posturing and flexibility than they were about keeping those guys off of the NHL roster long term (though Chris Wagner remains in the AHL).

Anyways, here are YOUR 2022-2023 Boston Bruins:

Patrice Bergeron, Brandon Carlo, Connor Clifton, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, Nick Foligno, Derek Forbort, Trent Frederic, A.J. Greer, Matt Grzelcyk, Taylor Hall, David Krejci, Jakub Lauko, Hampus Lindholm, Tomas Nosek, David Pastrnak, Mike Reilly, Craig Smith, Jack Studnicka, Jeremy Swayman, Linus Ullmark, Pavel Zacha, Jakub Zboril.

Matt Filipe, Brad Marchand, and Charlie McAvoy are listed as injured/non-roster players.

This roster serves as official confirmation that Lauko has made the cut, at least to start the season, which is pretty cool for the kid.

Anton Stralman isn’t listed, which serves as confirmation that he hasn’t signed anything yet. He was, however, on the ice with the team this morning.

Other than that, nothing too shocking on that list — most of the guys listed were expected to be here.

Again per Fluto, here’s who to expect tomorrow night:

Game 1 expected lines:



Hall-Bergeron-DeBrusk

Zacha-Krejci-Pastrnak

Greer-Coyle-Smith

Foligno-Nosek-Lauko



Lindholm-Carlo

Reilly-Clifton

Forbort-Zboril



Scratches: Frederic, Studnicka — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) October 11, 2022

Your thoughts?