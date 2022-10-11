LeBrun: Bruins sign Stralman to a one-year deal

In a move that has seemed unofficially official for a few days, it appears that the Bruins have added Anton Stralman into the mix:

Anton Stralman has signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Bruins. Was in Boston on a PTO. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 11, 2022

For the sake of depth, adding Stralman at that number seems like a no-brainer.

Stralman appeared in two preseason games for the B’s, both against the New York Rangers. He averaged around 20 minutes TOI in those games, including 2+ minutes average on the PK.

The Swede turned 36 back in August, and will be playing in his 16th NHL season.

Obviously with Stralman in the mix on an already-crowded back-end, the Bruins will have some decisions and roster machinations to make once Charlie McAvoy is ready to return from his injury.

Still, as we’ve seen in recent seasons, too many defensemen is never a bad problem to have.

Most of the line combinations we saw from today’s practice in Virginia had Stralman skating with the scratches, but it remains to be seen if that’s due to him not being officially signed or if he’s not going to be playing tonight.

It’s probably the latter, but we’ll see!

Your thoughts? Seems like a low-risk, safe signing.