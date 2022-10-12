Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: October 12

Some mixed results for our teams, but they are mostly playing as expected.

Boston Pride (0-0-0) Standings: T-1st (0 Points behind)

Last Weeks: @ Harvard (10/5), L 2-3 Metropolitan Riveters (10/8)

Next Week: @ Northern Cyclones

We dont know what happened in Brighton but we do know the Pride were unable to beat the Riveters on the Cape this past weekend. They have another exhibition against a junior team on the schedule for Saturday with one more coming next weekend.

Boston College (3-1-0, 2-0-0-0 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: T-1st (0 Points behind)

Last weeks: W 4-1 @ Merrimack (10/6), W 4-0 v Merrimack (10/7)

Coming Week: v Penn State (10/14, 10/15)

It was two wins, while the first was a bit uglier then fans would like they leave the Eagles atop the Hockey East table for the moment. This week brings a top ten team that they don’t see often in Penn State, which should be a good measuring stick for them and the conference.

Boston University (1-1-0, 0-0-0-0 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 7th (6 Points behind)

Last weeks: W 4-0 v Rensselaer (10/7), L 1-3 v Union (10/8)

Coming Week: @ New Hampshire (10/14), v New Hampshire (10/15)

Shutting out RPI, good, losing to Union, disastrous. The Terriers can not be happy about the loss to a team that has not been a contender lately. This weekend brings a pair against a New Hampshire team that is not projected to do well and should be a pair of wins to right the ship.

Harvard University (0-0-0, 0-0-0 ECAC, 0-0-0 Ivy) SBN Poll: ARV (-) ECAC: T-1st (0 Points Behind) Ivy: T-1st (0 Points Behind))

Last week: v Boston Pride (10/5), W 3-1 v Montreal (10/7)

Coming Week: v Quinnipiac (10/15)

The Crimson played against the Pride but there have been no reports as to what happened other then photos of their new jerseys (which look great) confirming they were on the ice together. They did beat a Canadian team in a second exhibition by a better margin then ranked Princeton did. This week will be a huge test as they open ECAC play against a Quinnipiac team that many consider a home ice contender for the NCAA tournament.

Northeastern University (4-0-0, 2-0-0-0 HEA) SBN Poll: 3 (-) HEA: T-1st (0 Points Behind))

Last weeks: W 3-0 v Connecticut (10/7), W 4-1 @ Connecticut (10/8)

Coming Week: @ Merrimack (10/14), v Merrimack (10/15)

It was over all a good weekend for the Eastern Huskies with another sweep of the southern Huskies. Since 2011 Northeastern has lost only one time against Connecticut and tied three times, included in that period is three Hockey East Championship meetings. It is safe to say that their meeting later this season will be contentious. Northeastern will get a bit of an easier opponent with a pair against a Merrimack team that was just swept by BC.

Record This Week: 6-2-0