Morning Skate: Beginnings

Well that was fun, wasn’t it?

The Bruins started the 2022-2023 Good Vibes Only season on the right foot, beating the Capitals 5-2 and looking the far better side in the process.

David Krejci was vintage David Krejci. Patrice Bergeron was ageless. David Pastrnak will get the NHL’s first billion-dollar contract.

Good times.

Jake DeBrusk's injury was the lone blemish on an otherwise great night, though it remains to be seen how serious the injury is.

If he's out for a bit, the B's will need to lean on depth, something they touted regularly in the preseason.

If schadenfreude is your thing, the vaunted Maple Leafs dropped their season-opener to the Canadiens, with Matt Murray allowed 4 goals on 23 shots (shocking).

Anyways, the B's will enjoy a day off tomorrow, with no practice on the books.

They'll be back on the ice Friday before the home opener against Arizona on Saturday night.

If nothing else, it was nice to the see "this feels good" vibe carry over from the preseason into the real games.

Here's to hoping it continues.