Providence Bruins announce 2022-2023 roster

It's not just the start of the hockey season for the big clubs - the AHL is getting underway shortly too.

To that end, the Providence Bruins released their opening night roster today, and while there are no surprises, it's nice to get a full view of who will be on the farm to start the season.

Here's the full list:

Forwards: Joseph Abate, Samuel Asselin, John Beecher, Justin Brazeau, James Greenway, Curtis Hall, Joona Koppanen, Vinni Lettieri, Fabian Lysell, Marc McLaughlin, Georgii Merkulov, Oskar Steen, Luke Toporowski, Eduards Tralmaks, Alex-Olivier Voyer, Chris Wagner

Defensemen: Jack Ahcan, Victor Berglund, Michael Callahan, Connor Carrick, Josiah Didier, Dan Renouf, Jacob Wilson, Kai Wissman, Nick Wolff

Goaltenders: Keith Kinkaid, Kyle Keyser

Overall, it's a pretty exciting roster, particularly up front - there's a lot of talent in that forward group.

The P-Bruins will start the season tomorrow night at home against Bridgeport.

In case you didn't know, the P-B's play at the Amica Mutual Pavilion now...no more Dunk.