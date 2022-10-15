Bruins lines vs. Coyotes: Frederic makes season debut

The Boston Bruins host the Arizona Coyotes tonight and have made some changes up front from last game.

Jake DeBrusk is sildelined with an upper-body injury so Head Coach Jim Montgomery has done some shuffling. Craig Smith will move up and take DeBrusk’s place with Taylor Hall and Patrice Bergeron.

Trent Frederic will make his season debut with DeBrusk out. He’ll slot in on the left wing on the third line and A.J. Greer will slide over to the right side.

Jeremy Swayman gets the start in net.

Here’s how the lineup is projected to look:

Lines:

Hall - Bergeron - Smith

Pavel Zacha - David Krejci - David Pastrnak

Frederic - Charlie Coyle - Greer

Nick Foligno - Tomas Nosek - Jakub Lauko

Defensive pairings:

Hampus Lindholm - Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton

Jakub Zboril - Mike Reilly

Swayman gets the start