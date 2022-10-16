Recap: Bruins double up on Coyotes, 6-3

The Boston Bruins recovered in the third period to beat the Arizona Coyotes, 6-3, at the TD Garden tonight.

Five different Bruins scored in the win. A.J. Greer added two tallies.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

The Bruins opened the scoring at 4:03 of the first period on the power play.

From behind the net, Charlie Coyle found Nick Foligno out front. His shot hit the post, but Pavel Zacha picked up the rebound and put a shot past Karel Vejmelka. 1-0 Bruins.

Pavel Zacha scores his first goal as a Bruin.



1-0 Boston. pic.twitter.com/cQf9QUzwNO — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 15, 2022

The Bruins extended their lead at 18:24 of the first period.

After a great effort by A.J. Greer to force a neutral-zone giveaway, Trent Frederic picked up the loose puck. Carrying it into the zone, he found Coyle skating down the right side. In the low right-wing circle, Coyle let a wrist shot fly over Vejmelka’s left shoulder. 2-0 Bruins.

Friendly reminder as we start a new season.



The man's from Weymouth.@CharlieCoyle_3 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/5d4OE7lzaj — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 16, 2022

Second period:

The Coyotes cut into their deficit at 6:21 of the second period with a power-play goal.

Matias Maccelli found Travis Boyd along the goal line. He quickly fed a pass to Clayton Keller inside the right-wing circle for a one-timer, top-shelf past Jeremy Swayman. 2-1 game.

The Bruins regained a two-goal lead at 14:03 of the second period.

Connor Clifton fired a long shot on net that Nick Foligno tipped in out front and past Vejmelka. 3-1 Bruins.

Third period:

The Coyotes made it a one-goal game at 2:58 of the third period.

The Bruins couldn’t get it out of their defensive zone. Nick Bjugstad sent a pass out front. Josh Brown pinched down and found the puck for a one-timer past Swayman. 3-2 game.

Okay we like it. pic.twitter.com/agCSOyZ5Cq — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) October 16, 2022

The Coyotes tied the game at 5:24 of the third period with a shorthanded goal.

Shayne Gostisbehere came in on a breakaway and put a goal through Swayman’s five-hole. 3-3 game.

“I’ll take that, thank you.”



-Ghost, probably pic.twitter.com/0EVXTYeQ9d — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) October 16, 2022

The Bruins got the go-ahead goal at 9:29 of the third period.

David Krejci hit Derek Forbort with a pass. Forbort slid down into the left-wing circle where he threw a shot through traffic on net and past Vejmelka’s blocker. 4-3 Bruins.

Derek Forbort gives the Bruins the lead.



4-3 game. pic.twitter.com/gUAyfGwIJT — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 16, 2022

The Bruins cushioned their lead at 12:49 of the third period.

Off a pass from Hampus Lindholm, A.J. Greer exploded into the offensive zone and let a wrist shot fly over Vejmelka’s glove. 5-3 Bruins.

Greer added his second goal of the night with an empty-net goal at 17:12 of the third period to bring the final score to: 6-3 Bruins.

Game notes: