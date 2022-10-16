Recap: Bruins double up on Coyotes, 6-3

The Boston Bruins recovered in the third period to beat the Arizona Coyotes, 6-3, at the TD Garden tonight.
Five different Bruins scored in the win. A.J. Greer added two tallies.
Here are the highlights!
First period:
The Bruins opened the scoring at 4:03 of the first period on the power play.
From behind the net, Charlie Coyle found Nick Foligno out front. His shot hit the post, but Pavel Zacha picked up the rebound and put a shot past Karel Vejmelka. 1-0 Bruins.
Pavel Zacha scores his first goal as a Bruin.— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 15, 2022
1-0 Boston. pic.twitter.com/cQf9QUzwNO
The Bruins extended their lead at 18:24 of the first period.
After a great effort by A.J. Greer to force a neutral-zone giveaway, Trent Frederic picked up the loose puck. Carrying it into the zone, he found Coyle skating down the right side. In the low right-wing circle, Coyle let a wrist shot fly over Vejmelka’s left shoulder. 2-0 Bruins.
Friendly reminder as we start a new season.— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 16, 2022
The man's from Weymouth.@CharlieCoyle_3 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/5d4OE7lzaj
Second period:
The Coyotes cut into their deficit at 6:21 of the second period with a power-play goal.
Matias Maccelli found Travis Boyd along the goal line. He quickly fed a pass to Clayton Keller inside the right-wing circle for a one-timer, top-shelf past Jeremy Swayman. 2-1 game.
Clayton Keller, we’ve missed you. pic.twitter.com/LWBIV8Xkn5— Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) October 16, 2022
The Bruins regained a two-goal lead at 14:03 of the second period.
Connor Clifton fired a long shot on net that Nick Foligno tipped in out front and past Vejmelka. 3-1 Bruins.
And now, how about career point No. 501?@NickFoligno | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/vOaexnqnzF— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 16, 2022
Third period:
The Coyotes made it a one-goal game at 2:58 of the third period.
The Bruins couldn’t get it out of their defensive zone. Nick Bjugstad sent a pass out front. Josh Brown pinched down and found the puck for a one-timer past Swayman. 3-2 game.
Okay we like it. pic.twitter.com/agCSOyZ5Cq— Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) October 16, 2022
The Coyotes tied the game at 5:24 of the third period with a shorthanded goal.
Shayne Gostisbehere came in on a breakaway and put a goal through Swayman’s five-hole. 3-3 game.
“I’ll take that, thank you.”— Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) October 16, 2022
-Ghost, probably pic.twitter.com/0EVXTYeQ9d
The Bruins got the go-ahead goal at 9:29 of the third period.
David Krejci hit Derek Forbort with a pass. Forbort slid down into the left-wing circle where he threw a shot through traffic on net and past Vejmelka’s blocker. 4-3 Bruins.
Derek Forbort gives the Bruins the lead.— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 16, 2022
4-3 game. pic.twitter.com/gUAyfGwIJT
The Bruins cushioned their lead at 12:49 of the third period.
Off a pass from Hampus Lindholm, A.J. Greer exploded into the offensive zone and let a wrist shot fly over Vejmelka’s glove. 5-3 Bruins.
.@ajgreer_10 gets it.#BudLightCelly | @budlight pic.twitter.com/Evef8WVaxk— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 16, 2022
Greer added his second goal of the night with an empty-net goal at 17:12 of the third period to bring the final score to: 6-3 Bruins.
Game notes:
- The Bruins’ first period action looked like a team in mid-season form. Yes, it was the Coyotes, but they dominated puck possession and spent most of the period in the offensive zone playing. And the puck was cycling fast through everyone on the ice.
- The B’s started to play undisciplined in the second period. The Bruins had trouble on the first penalty kill of the second period. Swayman held things down and came up big the first time around on Keller during the kill, but couldn’t stop his second shot. The third period carried over some of that puck mismanagement and sloppiness that led to the Brown’s goal and then a shorthanded tally that tied the game.
- It’s nice to see a guy like Derek Forbort get that big go-ahead goal in the third period. The team gave up a little steam, as Brown and Gostisbehere evened the game. But Forbort had a good read on the screen Craig Smith provided out front and was able to pinch into the play to make the shot.
- Secondary scoring was the difference maker tonight. While five different players scored in the season opener, most were top forwards. Tonight - five different Bruins registered a goal. Four goals were from bottom-six forwards, one from a defender and one from the team’s top line. Two of those were from Greer.
- Overall 10 players registered at least a point.
- The Bruins were again very aggressive in the offensive zone and fast on second chances. It may not have been a perfect 60 minutes of hockey, but they generated opportunities because they crashed the net. This at times felt frustrating last year, that the forwards were overpassing. It’s only two games in, but it’s fun to watch this lineup and the line combinations be able to get off viable shots - and a lot of them. Eight players had three or more shots on net; the B’s had 43 shots total.
