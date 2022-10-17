Preview: Bruins look to keep offense rolling against Panthers

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, TVAS, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Litter Box Cats
Know your enemy
- 2-0-0, 4PTS, tied with four teams in Atlantic Division who have opened the season undefeated
- Matthew Tkachuk: 2GP, 2G, 1A, 3PTS
- Sergei Bobrovsky: 1-0-0, 1.01 GAA, .970 save percentage; Spencer Knight: 1-0-0, 3.00 GAA, .889
Game notes
- Forget about football, we’ve got Monday Night Hockey! It’s a quick turnaround and the Boston Bruins are back at it tonight against the Florida Panthers! They’ll meet four times this season.
- Last season, the Bruins went 2-1-0 against the Panthers. Charlie Coyle had two goals in three meetings with the Panthers. Taylor Hall leads the Bruins with four points on one goal and three assists against Florida last season.
- The Bruins have a busy schedule ahead of them this week. They’ll play four games in six days this week alone so get ready for lots of hockey!
- In two games so far, ten different Bruins have registered a goal. Fourteen players have already registered at least a point. A.J. Greer leads the team with two goals. David Pastrnak and David Krejci both lead in overall points with four (each have one goal and three assists).
- The Bruins dominated the first period against the Coyotes on Saturday and the first period against the Washington Capitals in the season opener. But in both games, they lost some steam in the second period. Head Coach Jim Montgomery said Saturday postgame they’ll need to work on their puck management going forward.
- Special teams are off to a good start. The power play is 33.3% effective with two goals, one in each game. BUT the power play did get sloppy last game and allow a shorthanded goal. The penalty kill has only allowed one goal on seven kills. The PK did struggle a bit on Saturday, allowing Arizona too much time to set-up.
- Dan Renouf was recalled yesterday from the Providence Bruins after Brandon Carlo left Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury. Montgomery said there is no timeline on when Carlo will be back in the lineup.
- The B’s are still waiting on defenseman Anton Stralman to get his visa straightened out so he’s unavailable to help on the blue line.
- Encouraging news: Brad Marchand skated with the team during yesterday’s practice. He’s taking things day-by-day right now and said the practice was more of a “mental victory.” Marchand had practiced in a regular sweater but noted it was an easier practice and if it’s a competitive practice, they’ll rethink wearing a non-contact jersey.
