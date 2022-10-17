 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Public Skate: Bruins vs. Panthers

Monday hockey!

By Angelina.Berube
/ new
NHL: APR 26 Panthers at Bruins Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Boston Bruins kick off the week tonight against the Florida Panthers!

Get ready for lots of hockey as this is just game one of four for the B’s within six days.

Discuss!

Loading comments...