Recap: Bruins remain undefeated with 5-3 win over Panthers

The Boston Bruins defeated the Florida Panthers, 5-3, tonight at the TD Garden and improve to 3-0-0 in the early 2022-23 season.

Jake DeBrusk added a pair of goals on his birthday night and the force behind the Bruins’ go-ahead goal in the second period.

Linus Ullmark made 38 saves on 41 shots faced.

The undefeated Bruins lead the Atlantic Division with six points (still nice to say, even if it’s only three games in)

Here are the highlights!

First period:

The Bruins opened the scoring 21 seconds into the first period.

DeBrusk beat Gustav Forsling to puck in the neutral zone to forward himself a short pass. He carried the puck into the right-wing circle where he fired a wrist shot over Sergei Bobrovsky’s blocker. 1-0 Bruins.

Second period:

The Panthers evened the game at 4:32 of the second period.

Matthew Tkachuk found Sam Bennett crashing the net where at the top of the paint, he slid a low goal past Ullmark’s right skate. 1-1 tie game.

The Bruins took the lead at 12:35 of the second period.

DeBrusk put on the jets and won a puck race to send a backhanded centering pass out front that Patrice Bergeron found and he put a shot past Bobrovsky. 2-1 Bruins.

Third period:

The Bruins took a two-goal lead at 7:01 of the third period.

After Bergeron fed him a pass, David Pastrnak deked out Marc Staal, advancing the puck through his legs and then proceeding to also go five-hole on Bobrovsky. 3-1 Bruins.

Dang, that Pasta looks GROSS. pic.twitter.com/9VuGNHPId6 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 18, 2022

The Bruins cushioned their lead at 12:31 of the third period.

A.J. Greer got the puck over to Trent Frederic behind the net who wrapped the puck around and snuck a shot past Bobrovsky. 4-1 Bruins.

Trent Frederic wraps it past Bobrovsky. pic.twitter.com/XUFCvrPe3y — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 18, 2022

The Panthers answered back at 12:58 of the third period.

Colin White sent a pass back to Forsling at the right point who fired a long shot on net that beat Ullmark under the crossbar. 4-2 game.

The Panthers closed the gap with a goal at 18:23 of the third period.

Forsling sent a shot through traffic out front that Bennett got a piece off. White picked up the loose puck in the paint to make it a one-goal game. 4-3 game.

DeBrusk added his second goal of the night with an empty-net goal at 18:58 of the third period to make the final score, 5-3 Bruins.

Game notes: