Preview: Bruins head to Canada’s capital to take on the Senators

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7 PM
Where: Canadian Tire Centre - Kanata, ON
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Silver Seven Sens
Know your enemy
- 0-2-0, last in the Atlantic Division
- Claude Giroux: 1G-1A-2PTS; Brady Tkachuk: 1G-0A-1PTS; Shane Pinto: 1G-0A-1PTS
- Anton Forsberg: 0-2-0, 2.56 GAA, .924 save percentage
Game notes
- No rest for the weary, though you probably shouldn’t be too weary three games into the season — the B’s will have a turnaround time of less than 24 hours between tonight’s game and last night’s win. Still, at least Ottawa isn’t super far from Boston.
- Senators fans entered the season with somewhat heightened expectations, and while it’s very early, things haven’t panned out quite yet. The Sens’ strength was supposed to be offense, with an influx of talent up front, but they’ve managed just three goals in two games. Defense was expected to be an issue, and...yeah. Seven goals against in two games.
- As our friends at Silver Seven note, however, Ottawa has a recent history of terrible starts. When you consider that, plus the fact that a bunch of new guys need to learn how to play together, maybe it’s too soon for Sens fans to be grumbling.
- Tonight is Ottawa’s home opener. The Sens played their first two games at two of their closest NHL neighbors (Buffalo and Toronto).
- The Bruins, on the other hand, are having the exact opposite of a terrible start. Last night’s win over Florida had some bumps, but it was the most impressive win of the young season thus far simply due to the caliber of opponent. That the Bruins put up five goals on a team many picked to challenge for the Atlantic’s top spot is another encouraging sign about the potency of the forward corps.
- Never say never, but I’d imagine Jeremy Swayman starts tonight after Linus Ullmark went last night. Swayman was 3-1-0 against Ottawa last year, with one of those wins coming in a shutout.
- Given that Jim Montgomery said just yesterday that the team wasn’t going to rush Brandon Carlo back, it’d make sense to assume he’s out tonight as well. Dan Renouf did fine in his Bruins debut against Florida.
- With Jake DeBrusk returning against Florida, it was Jakub Lauko’s turn to sit last night. With Trent Frederic scoring and the bottom-six generally looking fine, Lauko may find himself watching again tonight.
See ya tonight!
