The Bruins announced tonight that they have officially sent Dan Renouf back to Providence and called up Anton Stralman for tonight’s game against the Senators.

#NHLBruins assign Dan Renouf to @AHLBruins; add Anton Stralman to active roster: https://t.co/EbsgzNfxNp — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 18, 2022

But before you get all excited that Anton Stralman has moved on from his ongoing visa issue...don’t hold your breath. Coach Montgomery made it clear that his visa is fine in Canada but not the US, so for now he gets to play, which I guess is understandable...it’s just really obnoxious that he’s still dealing with this.

Renouf will most likely be in Providence meanwhile...By “Providence” of course, I mean that hot Woonsocket tourist trap of “Level 9 at the Canadian Tire Center in Kanata, Ontario, Canada eating popcorn while watching tonight’s game.” We all know and love “Level 9 at the Canadian Tire Center in Kanata, Ontario, Canada eating popcorn while watching tonight’s game.” Woonsocket tradition, right there.

Anyhow, it’ll be nice for Stralman to get some use out of that contract he earned while on PTO this training camp. Let’s all welcome him!