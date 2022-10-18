 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Anton Stralman added to NHL Roster for tonight’s game

While his visa issues are being obnoxious in the states, his issues do not extend north of the border!

By SkyonAir
The Bruins announced tonight that they have officially sent Dan Renouf back to Providence and called up Anton Stralman for tonight’s game against the Senators.

But before you get all excited that Anton Stralman has moved on from his ongoing visa issue...don’t hold your breath. Coach Montgomery made it clear that his visa is fine in Canada but not the US, so for now he gets to play, which I guess is understandable...it’s just really obnoxious that he’s still dealing with this.

Renouf will most likely be in Providence meanwhile...By “Providence” of course, I mean that hot Woonsocket tourist trap of “Level 9 at the Canadian Tire Center in Kanata, Ontario, Canada eating popcorn while watching tonight’s game.” We all know and love “Level 9 at the Canadian Tire Center in Kanata, Ontario, Canada eating popcorn while watching tonight’s game.” Woonsocket tradition, right there.

Anyhow, it’ll be nice for Stralman to get some use out of that contract he earned while on PTO this training camp. Let’s all welcome him!

