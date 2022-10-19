Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: October 19

Overall not a great weekend for the local teams. While there were some bright spots overall lots of room for improvement.

Boston Pride (0-0-0) Standings: T-1st (0 Points behind)

Last Weeks: W 4-3 @ Northern Cyclones (10/15)

Next Week: v Montreal Force (10/23)

This exhibition was as lightly publicized as their game the previous week against Harvard where sources say the Pride were down 0-2 against the starting goalie for Harvard and when Harvard switched to their backup the Pride scored with unanswered to win 8-2. This week there was at least on person live tweeting the game which showed the Pride recovering from an 0-3 hole to win 4-3. This weekend they will travel to Vermont to play the first ever game between them and Montreal albeit an exhibition.

Boston College (3-2-1, 2-0-0-0 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: T-3rd (6 Points behind)

Last weeks: L 2-3 v Penn State (10/14), T 2-2 OT v Penn State (10/15)

Coming Week: v Boston University (10/21), @ Boston University (10/22)

Things were looking pretty bad being down 3-0 against the Nittany Lions. While Penn State is a good team BC was hoping to at least be on that level and it took a furious yet futile comeback just to make that game a one goal loss. The next day saw the Eagles salvage at least a tie out of the weekend. This time out they will battle BU for Comm Ave. supremacy. Both teams are struggling to start the season but this meeting always brings out the best in the teams and will surely be a good springboard for whichever team can claim victory on the weekend.

Boston University (1-1-0, 1-1-0-1 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 6th (8 Points behind)

Last weeks: W 2-0 @ New Hampshire (10/14), L 2-3 OT v New Hampshire (10/15)

Coming Week: @ Boston College (10/21), v Boston College (10/22)

A home OT loss to UNH its not historically catastrophic but in recent years it isn’t a good sign. The Wildcats are a shell of their former selves and are mired at the bottom of the HEA table while BU looks to regain their more recent good form. A bright spot is their transfer goalie who is the first Terrier goalie to record consecutive shutouts in more than a decade. This weekend as mentioned int the BC section Boston University will battle their rivals from down the street. A series win would do wonders for their confidence, but a bad outing could spell doom for their home ice dreams int he HEA tournament.

Harvard University (0-1-0, 0-1-0 ECAC, 0-0-0 Ivy) SBN Poll: NR (-) ECAC: T-2nd (3 Points Behind) Ivy: T-1st (0 Points Behind))

Last week: L 2-5 v Quinnipiac (10/15)

Coming Week: v Dartmouth (10/21)

The Crimson were a bit unlucky to open the season against a Quinnipiac team that already had some good games under their belt while Harvard was just finding their footing. This week brings their travel partners the Big Green to Bright-Landry, while Dartmouth ahas actually received a vote in some polls this season they should be a team to beat for Harvard.

Northeastern University (6-0-0, 4-0-0-0 HEA) SBN Poll: 3 (-) HEA: 1st (0 Points Behind))

Last weeks: W 5-0 @ Merrimack (10/14), W 4-1 v Merrimack (10/15)

Coming Week: @ Maine (10/21, 10/22)

Their Friday game was a dominant affair, they scored five goals and allowed only four shots, the Merrimack broadcast team spent much of the broadcast talking about the complete domination the Huskies were laying down. The next day at Matthews the Warriors were definitely more irksome for the Huskies. While the scoreline accurately represents a solid win for NU the game was much closer than the previous meeting, and a lot chippier. They will now travel to Orono for a dangerous pair of trap games, the trip to the far north is never an easy one for any team and is full of pitfalls but the Huskies need to remain stalwart if they hope to take the next step nationally.

Record This Week: 4-3-1