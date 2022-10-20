Preview: Bruins look to bounce back against Ducks

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Anaheim Calling
Know your enemy
- 1-3-0, 2PTS, tied for 5th in Pacific Division
- Troy Terry: 4GP, 3G, 3A, 6PTS; Trevor Zegras: 4GP, 2G, 1A, 3PTS; Ryan Strome: 4GP, 1G, 2A, 3PTS; Mason McTavish: 4GP, 0G, 3A, 3PTS
- Anthony Stolarz: 0-1-0, 4.31 GAA, .885 save percentage; John Gibson: 1-2-0, 5.96 GAA, .872
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins return to the TD Garden tonight to face the Anaheim Ducks!
- They’ll continue another busy stretch in the young season and kick off a four-game homestand. Over the next four games, the B’s will see three Western Conference teams.
- The Bruins couldn’t beat the Ducks last season. The two last met on March 1. A late power-play goal from Zegras with 22 seconds remaining in the third period gave Anaheim a 4-3 win. And who could forget their previous 2021-22 meeting on January 24, which resulted in a 5-3 Bruins’ loss in Tuukka Rask’s last game.
- This is the fourth game in a five-game road trip for the Ducks. The opening games of the season have been rough for Anaheim. They are currently on a three-game losing streak.
- While the Ducks are 1-3-0 to start the season, the Bruins’ record is the opposite: 3-1-0. The B’s are coming home after falling to the Ottawa Senators, 7-5, on Tuesday night in the tail-end of a back-to-back and a loss that ended a three-game winning streak.
- Although they lost, there were a few silver linings. First, they played behind from a 3-0 deficit to come back and tie the game. Then they made a second push after falling behind again to give themselves a chance in the third period.
- They also STILL scored big. The Bruins have now managed to score 5+ goals in every game so far.
- David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron and A.J. Greer already have three goals apiece. Pastrnak and Bergeron both scored in the same three of four games this season.
- Anton Stralman made his Bruins’ debut on Tuesday. He had two blocks, zero shots on goal and 18:29 TOI.
- It has not been announced yet who will start in net. Based on Head Coach Jim Montgomery’s pattern, it’s likely Linus Ullmark will get the start. Ullmark got the win on Monday against the Florida Panthers and relieved Jeremy Swayman on Tuesday in the third period. He made five saves on six shots.
See ya tonight!
