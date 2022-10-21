Recap: Bruins beat Ducks, 2-1, in shootout

The Boston Bruins edged out the Anaheim Ducks to win 2-1 in a shootout tonight at the TD Garden.

Taylor Hall scored the team’s lone goal in regulation and was the shootout hero. He netted the Bruins only goal in four rounds.

Linus Ullmark made 30 saves in the win and five in the overtime period that included a breakaway.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

The period was scoreless. The Bruins outshot the Ducks 13-5 during the frame.

There was some excitement when it looked like Jake DeBrusk scored, but it was ruled offsides. Although it was deemed no goal, it was a solid effort by Connor Clifton in the defensive zone to create the rush and for DeBrusk to capitalize on it.

Second period:

The Bruins opened the scoring at 2:31 of the second period.

John Gibson tried to clear the puck out front but fanned on it. The puck hit Hall’s skate out front where he spun around to bat the puck past Gibson. 1-0 Bruins.

The Ducks evened the game at 6:03 of the second period.

Mason McTavish fed Frank Vatrano a pass that he one-timed over Ullmark’s glove. 1-1 game.

Third period:

No goals. The Ducks outshot the Bruins 11-9 in the frame. A late penalty by Hampus Lindholm forced the Bruins to begin overtime down a guy for 1:33 into OT.

Overtime:

The Bruins started OT shorthanded and successfully killed off the leftover time.

Ullmark stood on his head throughout, making huge stops. None was more apparent than the 3-on-0 turned breakaway with him denying Ryan Strome.

Ullmark THEN followed that by clearing a would-be rebound opportunity away from the paint and into the corner boards.

The B’s ended the extra time on the power play with a chance from David Pastrnak, but time expired and the game headed to a shootout.

Shootout:

After three rounds, Hall went five-hole on Gibson to win the fourth round and give the Bruins a 2-1 shootout win.

This Taylor wasn’t waiting for Midnight. pic.twitter.com/LCv5KdUN3P — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 21, 2022

Game notes: