Recap: Bruins beat Ducks, 2-1, in shootout

The Boston Bruins edged out the Anaheim Ducks to win 2-1 in a shootout tonight at the TD Garden.
Taylor Hall scored the team’s lone goal in regulation and was the shootout hero. He netted the Bruins only goal in four rounds.
Linus Ullmark made 30 saves in the win and five in the overtime period that included a breakaway.
Here are the highlights!
First period:
The period was scoreless. The Bruins outshot the Ducks 13-5 during the frame.
There was some excitement when it looked like Jake DeBrusk scored, but it was ruled offsides. Although it was deemed no goal, it was a solid effort by Connor Clifton in the defensive zone to create the rush and for DeBrusk to capitalize on it.
Second period:
The Bruins opened the scoring at 2:31 of the second period.
John Gibson tried to clear the puck out front but fanned on it. The puck hit Hall’s skate out front where he spun around to bat the puck past Gibson. 1-0 Bruins.
We'll Tay-ke it. pic.twitter.com/209ZCa7fyC— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 21, 2022
The Ducks evened the game at 6:03 of the second period.
Mason McTavish fed Frank Vatrano a pass that he one-timed over Ullmark’s glove. 1-1 game.
Frank the Tank with the hammer and the #BudLightCelly#FlyTogether | @BudLight pic.twitter.com/7k9zyaqNPk— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) October 21, 2022
Third period:
No goals. The Ducks outshot the Bruins 11-9 in the frame. A late penalty by Hampus Lindholm forced the Bruins to begin overtime down a guy for 1:33 into OT.
Overtime:
The Bruins started OT shorthanded and successfully killed off the leftover time.
Ullmark stood on his head throughout, making huge stops. None was more apparent than the 3-on-0 turned breakaway with him denying Ryan Strome.
Ullmark THEN followed that by clearing a would-be rebound opportunity away from the paint and into the corner boards.
The B’s ended the extra time on the power play with a chance from David Pastrnak, but time expired and the game headed to a shootout.
Shootout:
After three rounds, Hall went five-hole on Gibson to win the fourth round and give the Bruins a 2-1 shootout win.
This Taylor wasn’t waiting for Midnight. pic.twitter.com/LCv5KdUN3P— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 21, 2022
Game notes:
- Two points are two points and the Bruins found a way to win despite an overall not great night. Head Coach Jim Montgomery felt his team didn’t play clean hockey tonight and continued to mismanaged the puck.
- There were many missed connections, especially in the slot. There were some good feeds and shots on goal, but not much finish and many second chances left.
- While the team wasn’t at its best, Ullmark had a standout night. He kept the Bruins competitive. The B’s needed Hall to score, but it was Ullmark’s play that won the game. His series of saves in overtime were phenomenal. Overall, he made 30 saves on 21 shots. It will be interesting to see if Montgomery gives Ullmark two starts in a row or not on Saturday afternoon.
- Again, there were some individual efforts by guys like DeBrusk and Pastrnak who have continued to lead this offense. Although they didn’t produce any goals, from the onset, they were crashing the net and putting shots on goal down the middle lane. DeBrusk had a whopping nine SOG while Pastrnak had eight. The two of them combined for almost half of the Bruins’ total shots for the game, which was 36.
- It was not Jack Studnicka’s game on the other hand. He found himself in the box and making the Bruins shorthanded on undisciplined plays. A bad turnover in the neutral zone by Studnicka led to the Ducks’ tying goal. His shifts were few and far between as he only logged 8:01 TOI, the second least on the team tonight. When he did get back out there, he took another penalty.
- The Bruins’ power play struggled tonight. Special teams couldn’t generate any chances and had to regroup a few times losing possession as the puck couldn’t be kept in the offensive zone. The special units lacked urgency.
- Matt Grzelcyk made his season debut. He registered an assist in his return to play and four blocks in 20:02 TOI.
- The Bruins host the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m.
