Morning Skate: Fowl

Happy Friday, folks! Your weekend is on the horizon.

After a messy effort on Tuesday night in Ottawa, the Bruins righted the ship a bit last night, eventually beating the visiting Ducks in a shootout.

After that chaotic Ottawa game, one of you fine folks mentioned that we should expect a 1-0 game against Anaheim last night...perhaps it's time for you to play the lottery!

One thing I found interesting is how the shootout still tends to be a bit of a crapshoot - even with all the talent involved, it's rare to see a shooter truly dominate in that format.

For example, both Trevor Zegras and David Pastrnak are supremely talented goalscorers whose (relatively) feeble attempts didn't trouble the opposing goalie at all.

Win some, lose some, I guess.

Anyways, the Bruins will be back in the ice Friday for practice before hosting the Wild on Saturday.

What's on tap for today?

Today's discussion topic

Any early-season surprises (good or bad) for you around the league thus far this season?