Preview: Bruins host Wild for matinee showdown

Just the facts
When: Today 1:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, NHLN, SN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Hockey Wilderness
Know your enemy
- 1-3-0, 2PTS, last in Central Division
- 1-3-0, 2PTS, tied for 5th in Pacific Division
- Mats Zuccarello: 4GP, 4G, 4A, 8PTS; Kirill Kaprizov: 4GP, 4G, 4A, 8PTS; Calen Addison: 4GP, 0G, 6A, 6PTSTh
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins are back at it this afternoon with a tilt against the Minnesota Wild as they continue their homestand.
- Today, Zdeno Chara will drop the ceremonial puck before the game. Chara had signed a one-day deal with the Bruins in September to retire in Boston.
- This is the first of two meetings this season between the two. They won’t see each other until March 23, 2023.
- Last season, the Bruins dropped both games to the Wild. Kaprizov had three goals against the Bruins in those games - two of those power-play goals.
- The Bruins beat the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday in a 2-1 shootout win. Taylor Hall scored in regulation and in the shootout. Linus Ullmark had a strong performance, stopping 30 shots.
- It’s still undetermined who Head Coach Jim Montgomery will start in net. He’s been rotating each goaltender every other game, but you have to wonder if he’d give Ullmark his second consecutive start.
- The B’s power play is off to a slow start, They are 2 for 14 in man-advantage chances through for games. On the other hand, the penalty kill has been solid, only giving up one goal in 13 PKs.
- Practice pairings: Anton Stralman joined the team after getting his visa straightened out. He was paired with Mike Reilly on the third pairing yesterday, but Montgomery said it’s unlikely he’ll play today. Montogomery said he needs more reps. We’ll likely see that third pairing be Reilly and Jakub Zboril. Jack Studnicka and Jakub Lauko were the odd-men out in the forwards group. It’s not surprising to see for Studnicka who’s turnover led to a goal and put the B’s on two PKs against the Ducks.
- This afternoon starts a five-game road trip for the Wild. They opened the season with four home games, dropping the first three and winning the last in overtime.
- Injury update: Brandon Carlo is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. He’s missed the last two games. He practiced yesterday in a non-contact jersey.
See ya soon!
