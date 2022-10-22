Recap: Bruins top Wild, 4-3, in overtime

The Boston Bruins capitalized on the power play with 11 seconds left in overtime to beat the Minnesota Wild, 4-3, at the TD Garden today.

Taylor Hall scored the winning goal for the second straight game (as he scored Thursday’s lone shootout goal).

With the win, the Bruins remain undefeated at home - posting two wins in regulation, one in a shootout and now an overtime win.

Ullmark made 24 saves in the victory.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

The Wild opened the scoring at 1:55 of the first period with a shorthanded goal.

From their blue line, Jared Spurgeon got the puck loose to Brandon Duhaime where he exploded through the neutral zone and down the center lane to beat out Jakub Zboril and Patrice Bergeron trying to get back and put a shot past Linus Ullmark’s glove. 1-0 Wild.

We're now tied 1-1, but here's how Dewey 1 got us on the board first.#mnwild pic.twitter.com/uWerwZa3e2 — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) October 22, 2022

The Bruins answered back to tie the game at 3:12 of the first period.

As the power play expired, Hall found Nick Foligno inside the left-wing circle where he fired a wrist shot past Marc-Andre Fleury. 1-1 game.

The Bruins took the lead at 12:45 of the first period.

Driving into the offensive zone, Hall backhanded a shot on net. David Pastrnak picked up the rebound to put a shot into a wide open net as Fleury couldn’t set back up. 2-1 Bruins.

Some noodles after noon. pic.twitter.com/DqDHv2enER — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 22, 2022

Second period:

The Bruins took a two-goal lead at 6:41 of the second period.

Inside the left-wing circle, Hampus Lindholm sniped a shot top-shelf past Fleury’s glove. 3-1 Bruins.

The Wild closed in on their deficit at 15:58 of the second period on the power play.

Matt Boldy tipped Mats Zuccarello’s passing shot in the slot over Ullmark’s blocker. 3-2 game.

No surprise, Bolds knows his way around this town #mnwild pic.twitter.com/b3avgm3HRT — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) October 22, 2022

Third period:

The Wild evened the game at 15:29 of the third period.

Zuccarello’s long rebound found Spurgeon who threw a backhander through traffic at net and it travelled past Ullmark’s glove. 3-3 tie game.

Spurge backhand went like a rocket. Tie game!#mnwild pic.twitter.com/YpFsbEBJYF — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) October 22, 2022

Overtime:

The Bruins beat the Wild with a power-play goal at 4:49 of overtime.

Pastrnak hit Hall with a pass low inside the right-wing circle where he sent a one-timer past Fleury. Final score: 4-3 Bruins.

Game notes: