Preview: Bruins face off against Stars tonight

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Defending Big D
Know your enemy
- 4-0-1, 9PTS, 1st in Central Division (stats are prior to Dallas’ game last night)
- Joe Pavelski: 5GP, 4G, 3A, 7PTS; Roope Hintz: 5GP, 2G, 5A, 7PTS; Jason Robertson: 5GP, 2G, 5A, 7PTS
- Jake Oettinger: 4-0-0, 1.25 GAA, .959 save percentage; Scott Wedgewood: 0-0-1, 2.83 GAA, .930 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins continue their homestand tonight against the Dallas Stars and it should be a good one! Both teams currently lead their division.
- The Bruins were 1-1-0 against the Stars during the 2021-22 season. The Bruins either only allowed one goal or scored one goal in the games, with a 3-1 home win and a 6-1 loss to Dallas.
- The Bruins are coming off a 4-3 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday and a wild power-play finish. Taylor Hall scored the game-winner, with Nick Foligno, David Pastrnak and Hampus Lindholm adding the regulation goals.
- Besides the overtime goal on the man-advantage, the power play is struggling a bit. It’s now let in two shorthanded goals.
- Pastrnak’s 10 points in six games makes him one of the league leaders in overall points, goals and assists. He’s up to three multi-point games to start this season.
- The B’s will look to capitalize on the Stars’ tail-end of back-to-back games as they played in Ottawa last night. Tonight wraps up a four-game road trip for the Stars.
- For Dallas, Robertson has registered at least a point in four out of five games. Pavelski leads the Stars in goals with four so far (again, stats before their game last night). He recently had a four-point game (hat trick and an assist) against in the Stars’ 5-2 over the Montreal Canadians on Saturday Oct. 22.
- Based on yesterday’s practice lines, A.J. Greer looks to re-enter the lineup with Jakub Lauko sitting. The rest of the lines and defensive pairings look to remain the same from Saturday. With that said, there could be some shake-ups on the backend, but that’s to be determined.
- Will we see Anton Stralman tonight? Maybe. Who knows. But Head Coach Jim Montgomery said yesterday that he’s getting closer to getting in the lineup for a second game after having some visa issues.
- Injury update: Brandon Carlo participated fully in yesterday’s practice after suffering a concussion against the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 15. It’s undecided if he’ll be ready for tonight or wait a little longer to return.
- Linus Ullmark could make a third consecutive start tonight, as the goaltender is now 2-0-0 in his last two starts and 4-0-0 in the season with a .929 save percentage. Montgomery said he didn’t know who would start against the Dallas. All he said was Jeremy Swayman will get one start in net this week with the busy schedule.
See ya tonight!
