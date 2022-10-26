Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: October 26

While there was a big upset we get to focus on some intra city commotion from this week.

Boston Pride (0-0-0) Standings: T-1st (0 Points behind)

Last Weeks: W 3-1 v Montreal Force (10/23)

Next Week: No Games

The Pride were able to win their final exhibition and can now say they have beaten Montreal every time the have ever played, something the Bruins can not. They will have a week off before starting the regular season off.

Boston College (5-2-1, 4-0-0-0 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: T-2nd (3 Points behind)

Last weeks: W 3-0 v Boston University (10/21), W 5-4 @ Boston University (10/22)

Coming Week: @ Vermont (10/28, 10/29)

Two wins are nice even gif the second one gave their supporters heart attacks. It was even better as it was against their chief rival and was a big sweep for conference play. They now head to Burlington for a pair where they are the underdogs.

Boston University (1-3-0, 1-3-0-1 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 7th (11 Points behind)

Last weeks: L 0-3 @ Boston College (10/21), L 4-5 v Boston College (10/22)

Coming Week: @ Merrimack (10/28), Merrimack (10/29)

They almost came back at home but they were unable to even force OT with the hole they dug. The weekend should be an easy recovery though as they play Merrimack.

Harvard University (1-1-0, 1-1-0 ECAC, 1-0-0 Ivy) SBN Poll: ARV (-) ECAC: T-1st (0 Points Behind) Ivy: 1st (0 Points Behind))

Last week: W 3-0 v Dartmouth (10/21)

Coming Week: v Yale (10/28), v Brown (10/29)

Well they got back some ECAC points and also started their Ivy campaign off on the right note. This week brings another pair of Ivies to Brighton, including arch rival Yale.

Northeastern University (7-1-0, 5-1-0-0 HEA) SBN Poll: 6 (-3) HEA: 1st (0 Points Behind))

Last week: W 6-1 @ Maine (10/21), L 0-1 @ Maine (10/22)

Coming Week: @ Providence (10/28), v Providence (10/29)

I really hate saying I told you so in this case but once again Orono was a trap for the Huskies. The loss was catastrophic in terms of the poll, not good in the sense of the PWR and normal in any sane metric. This week they will need to rebound and put a Providence team, that is looking to challenge for the HEA crown, down quickly in both games.

Record This Week: 5-3-0