Recap: Bruins defeat Stars, 3-1, on Hall and Pastrnak’s offense

The Boston Bruins found another way to win, this time holding onto a lead in the third-period, as they defeated the Dallas Stars, 3-1, tonight at the TD Garden.
The Bruins are now on a three-game winning streak with another impactful night of game-winning and breakthrough goals from Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak.
Linus Ullmark made 30 saves in the win and is now on a three-game winning streak - along with the B’s.
Here are the highlights!
First period:
The Bruins opened the scoring at 12:49 of the first period on the power play.
Hampus Lindholm fed a pass to Pastrnak stationed inside the left-wing circle for a one-timer that traveled top shelf past Jake Oettinger and his glove. 1-0 Bruins.
A MACARONI MISSILE! pic.twitter.com/wuKFnW4Mtr— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 25, 2022
Second period:
The Stars evened the game at 1:48 of the second period.
After Trent Frederic hit the post at the other end, the Stars carried the puck up ice. Heading into the end boards, Ty Dellandrea sent a pass out front with pressure on him where Wyatt Johnston found the loose puck and caught Ullmark out of position. 1-1 tie game.
Big save Bigger goal— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 26, 2022
Rook's got his third of the season
: @BallySportsSW | #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/rHzxZFThiO
The Bruins took the lead at 18:57 of the second period.
Pastrnak found Hall inside the right-wing circle for a one-timer past Oettinger’s blocker. 2-1 Bruins.
Hallsy stays hot. pic.twitter.com/PQWpjyodXH— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 26, 2022
Third period:
Patrice Bergeron added an empty-net goal at 19:33 of the third period to seal a 3-1 win for the Bruins.
Game notes:
- The Bruins have improved to 6-1-0. With the win, the Bruins are on a three-game winning streak.
- Linus Ullmark is also now on a three-game winning streak and 5-0-0 overall this season. Tonight is tied for his best save percentage this season at .968.
- The Bruins capitalized on the power play and had a stronger overall showing on the man-advantage. They had three power plays in the first period alone. The first one was short-lived, as they ended up taking a penalty. But for that 1:16 minutes, they had two viable chances out front. The second power play couldn’t generate anything. Pastrnak set up shop in his left-wing circle spot and broke through on the third power-play attempt.
- Pastrnak now has 12 points in only seven games this season. He’s one of four players in the league currently with the league-leading amount of points.
- His goal and assist against the Stars also helped his line continue to lead the team in production. Along with Hall’s tally tonight, the line 11 goals and 15 assists for 26 combined points - 39% of all goals scored in the seven games.
- The Bruins’ offense had a harder time sustaining offensive-zone possession tonight. It’s not to say there wasn’t any, but just that there were few longer stretches of coverage. After a back-and-forth second period, Pastrnak, Hall and David Krejci kept the puck moving longer in the offensive zone which led to Hall’s goal.
- While the offense didn’t produce as many scoring chances as recent nights, the defense shined against the Stars. The Bruins’ defense played a physical game and shut down opportunities out front to help Ullmark out. Connor Clifton threw his weight around with bit hits along the boards and played to his strengths. They were more aggressive on the puck in the zone which took away shooting lanes for Dallas and made the Stars rush to make plays.
- The Bruins wrap up their homestand on Thursday, Oct. 27 against the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m.
