Recap: Bruins defeat Stars, 3-1, on Hall and Pastrnak’s offense

The Boston Bruins found another way to win, this time holding onto a lead in the third-period, as they defeated the Dallas Stars, 3-1, tonight at the TD Garden.

The Bruins are now on a three-game winning streak with another impactful night of game-winning and breakthrough goals from Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak.

Linus Ullmark made 30 saves in the win and is now on a three-game winning streak - along with the B’s.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

The Bruins opened the scoring at 12:49 of the first period on the power play.

Hampus Lindholm fed a pass to Pastrnak stationed inside the left-wing circle for a one-timer that traveled top shelf past Jake Oettinger and his glove. 1-0 Bruins.

Second period:

The Stars evened the game at 1:48 of the second period.

After Trent Frederic hit the post at the other end, the Stars carried the puck up ice. Heading into the end boards, Ty Dellandrea sent a pass out front with pressure on him where Wyatt Johnston found the loose puck and caught Ullmark out of position. 1-1 tie game.

The Bruins took the lead at 18:57 of the second period.

Pastrnak found Hall inside the right-wing circle for a one-timer past Oettinger’s blocker. 2-1 Bruins.

Third period:

Patrice Bergeron added an empty-net goal at 19:33 of the third period to seal a 3-1 win for the Bruins.

