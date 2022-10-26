Morning Skate: Buzzing

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

It was a good night for the Bruins last night, as the B’s earned a solid 3-1 win over a Dallas Stars team that had gotten off to a good start.

You can point to the Stars playing the second night of a back-to-back and to being without one of their best players in Miro Heiskanen, but hey: you can only play the games that are on your schedule, right?

Along with the result, there were some other positive take-homes for the B’s: a power play goal that will hopefully spark a steady climb from the league’s 20th PP position, and a single goal against.

Given some of the run-and-gun games the B’s have played lately, a tidy 3-1 win seemed almost boring by comparison.

In case you missed it yesterday, the B’s sent Jakub Lauko to Providence as Brandon Carlo returned to the active roster.

It’s no doubt disappointing for Lauko, who did OK in his first taste of NHL action, but with a glut of bottom-six forwards in the mix, it’s probably best for him to get regular ice in Providence.

What’s on tap for today?