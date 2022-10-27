Bruins lines vs. Detroit: Brad Marchand is back

Thanksgiving has come early!

Originally slated to return close to the end of next month, Brad Marchand will return to game action tonight against Detroit.

Per Jim Montgomery, everyone from Marchand himself to the coaches to the medical staff are comfortable with #63's early return, as he has progressed well after off-season surgery.

Marchand will play around 17 minutes max and will not play tomorrow night in Columbus as the team eases him back into action.

It's a nice boost for the B's, but it also gives Montgomery something to think about in terms of who slides out of the lineup and who slides off the roster.

For now, AJ Greer will be the odd-man out, as Marchand's return to the first line has a ripple effect down the lineup.

Here's what to expect tonight:

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall - David Krejci - David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic - Charlie Coyle - Pavel Zacha

Nick Foligno - Tomas Nosek - Craig Smith

On defense, Jakun Zboril is slated to get back in the mix, and Mike Reilly has been sent to Providence to make room for Marchand on the roster.

Hampus Lindholm - Matt Grzelcyk

Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton

Jakub Zboril - Brandon Carlo

Jeremy Swayman will get the start, his first appearance in nearly ten days.

See ya in a few hours!