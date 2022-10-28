Recap: Bruins power past Red Wings, 5-1, in Marchand’s return and strong man-advantage

The Boston Bruins scored three goals in just over 90 seconds in the third period to beat the Detroit Red Wings, 5-1, tonight at the TD Garden.

The B’s are now 6-1-0 and a perfect 4-0-0 during this homestand.

Three of the Bruins’ five goals were on the power play - and two from Brad Marchand alone.

Marchand registered three points total and picked up right where he left off as he made his season debut after recovering from hip surgery.

Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves in his third start of the season.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

The Bruins opened the scoring at 13:42 of the first period.

Marchand won a battle along the boards. He got the puck loose to Derek Forbort who sent a short pass to Charlie Coyle entering the zone. Coyle exploded down the center lane, beating the Red Wings’ defense to put a wrist shot in the slot over Husso’s blocker. 1-0 Bruins.

CC with the silly stuff. pic.twitter.com/Th1PScXDcD — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 27, 2022

The Bruins extended their lead at 11:53 of the second period on the power play.

Hampus Lindholm fed a pass to Marchand where inside the left-wing circle, he let a wrist shot fly top-shelf over Husso’s glove. 2-0 Bruins.

The Red Wings cut into their deficit at 18:49 of the second period.

Taylor Hall’s stick got in the way of a pass Filip Hronek was trying to make which made the puck come loose to Adam Erne who spun around and threw a shot on net. Through traffic, it beat Swayman. 2-1 game.

Big Ern with a big goal!#LGRW pic.twitter.com/sI5rPQLkru — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 28, 2022

Third period:

The Bruins cushioned their lead at 2:55 of the third period with their second power-play goal of the night - and another one from Marchand.

David Pastrnak took a shot from the point. Jake DeBrusk battled out front for the rebound, but the loose puck came out to Marchand just above the goal line for a quick shot past Husso. 3-1 Bruins.

Marchy Mania has resumed. pic.twitter.com/MKEzHEBdJt — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 28, 2022

The Bruins further extended their lead seconds later at 3:30 of the third period.

Forbort sent a pass to Tomas Nosek who carried it towards the net, but fumbled with the puck for Craig Smith to grab it and sneak a wrist shot past Husso’s left shoulder. 4-1 Bruins.

The Bruins scored their third power-play goal of the night at 4:34 of the third period. It also capped off three goals in one minute and 39 seconds.

Patrice Bergeron fed a pass to Pastrnak at the top of the left-wing circle where he sent a one-timer past Husso. Final score: 5-1 Bruins.

Game notes: