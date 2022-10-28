Recap: Bruins blank Columbus 4-0 to cap off an impressive October

The Bruins started the 2022-2023 firmly on board the Good Nostalgia Vibes Train, and as the first month of the season comes to an end, that train is cruising down the tracks.

The B’s trounced the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Friday night, their second win in as many nights, helping them end October with a near-perfect 8-1-0 record.

As has been the case so often on the young season, the B’s got goals from four different scorers and got outstanding goaltending from Linus Ullmark to earn the W.

Matt Grzelcyk started the scoring for the Bruins with his first of the season, beating Elvis Merzlikins to make it 1-0 Bruins.

Matt Grzelcyk picks the top corner.



1-0 Bruins. pic.twitter.com/BONSok0Jet — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 28, 2022

Charlie Coyle would make it 2-0 Bruins on another strong individual effort, mirroring his strong play from Thursday night.

Some nice moves from @CharlieCoyle_3 lead to a shorthanded goal! pic.twitter.com/Jg7AasWKlk — NHL (@NHL) October 29, 2022

Speaking of strong individual efforts, Jake DeBrusk made it 3-0 Bruins later in the second, blocking a shot then taking it all the way to the house.

David Pastrnak would cap a three-goal second period with a goal of his own, making it 4-0 Bruins with less than 30 seconds to go in the middle period.

Friday night is Pasta night pic.twitter.com/RihHYdGeBd — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 29, 2022

That’d be it for goals, but we have to see a few saves in a 30-save shutout, right?

Linus Ullmark with another great glove save on Laine. pic.twitter.com/6DcAy2pcbP — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 29, 2022

Game notes

How about Ullmark, eh? Toward the end of last season, you could make a convincing argument that Jeremy Swayman had earned the 1A role. So far this season, Ullmark is comfortably in the lead. The Swede is 6-0-0 on the year and has a save percentage of .945. Pretty good!

Charlie Coyle scored his second goal in as many nights, and continued what has been a relatively under-the-radar-great start to the season.

Not to take anything away from Coyle, but if you look at the goal he scored, it’s not hard to understand why the Blue Jackets are where they are. Same for the Pastrnak goal.

The balanced offense continued for the B’s tonight, as all four goals were scored by different skaters.

Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak each had a little extra jump in their step tonight, as each fired six shots on net and each scored a goal.

You don’t win anything in October, but as of Friday’s end, the B’s are seven points ahead of their nearest competitors in the division — all without their best defenseman.

Let the good vibes flow this weekend! The B’s are now off until Tuesday, when they’ll face the Penguins.

We’re expected to learn more about David Krejci’s status on Saturday, so we’ll see how that goes.

Until then, have a great weekend!