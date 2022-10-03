Just the Facts:

The Time: 7pm EST

The Place: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

Place to Watch: NESN Plus

Place to Listen: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Know Your Enemy:

The Devils have been mostly playing divisional rivals and have been doing alright in games against them! Having won all but a single game so far. Of course, none of this matters, but it’s progress for a team that has otherwise been uh...not progressing.

Check out All About The Jersey for more information!

Game Notes:

The Bruins are coming into this game down a man, as Taylor Hall went from a day to day to week-to-week player overnight following the Philly game. Coach Montgomery said at practice that he’s considering making Zacha-Krejci-Pastrnak a line due to the obvious ability to communicate with each other, and that they have a shared mentality that’s difficult to describe but works very well when in tandem with each other. As for who takes his place on Bergy’s left? Well, it’s up in the air, but there’s many candidates being bandyed about. We’ll have to see how that shakes out when the lines are released.

As for the Devils? Well, they’ve slimmed their roster down like everyone else has by this point, and they’ve definitely looked....well...okay? We’ve seen plenty of chances for this team to actually improve but they don’t seem to have ever actually taken it, and even in preseason the Bruins tend to have these guys scouted. But still! Good chance for the tweeners to keep making their case!

We’ll see what happens around 7pm tonight! Tune in with us a little early in our gamethread!