Public Skate: Bruins vs. Devils

Monday Night Hockey!

Hopefully your week got off to a decent start today. If it didn’t, well...there’s always tomorrow, and some preseason hockey to distract you tonight!

As a reminder, this game is airing on NESN+, because NESN for some reason still thinks people want to watch the Red Sox.

I chose Ilya Kovalchuk for this post because whenever the Bruins play the Devils, I think back to one of the more ridiculous Jack Edwards calls of all time:

I wish my Jack Edwards soundboard was still around, because this was always my favorite button to press.

Anyways...discuss.