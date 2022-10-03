Public Skate: Bruins vs. Devils

Monday Night Hockey!
Hopefully your week got off to a decent start today. If it didn’t, well...there’s always tomorrow, and some preseason hockey to distract you tonight!
As a reminder, this game is airing on NESN+, because NESN for some reason still thinks people want to watch the Red Sox.
I chose Ilya Kovalchuk for this post because whenever the Bruins play the Devils, I think back to one of the more ridiculous Jack Edwards calls of all time:
I wish my Jack Edwards soundboard was still around, because this was always my favorite button to press.
Anyways...discuss.
