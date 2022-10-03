Recap: Nothing doing in Bruins’ 1-0 loss to New Jersey

A preseason hockey game took place tonight, and the Bruins were involved. That...just about sums it up!

A 1-0 loss to the Devils is rarely going to be an exhilirating affair, and tonight’s game certainly wasn’t one to remember (though to be fair, no preseason game should really ever be one to remember).

To the highlight (yes, one)!

Tomas Tatar took advantage of some questionable gaps in coverage and a great pass to get a breakaway chance, and he didn’t miss. 1-0 Devils.

...and that was it!

The Bruins had a few golden chances of their own, including a breakaway and a few hit posts, and had a goal waved off for goalie interference late in the third as well.

Game notes

Tonight wasn’t really a noteworthy game (good or bad) for anyone on the Bruins roster. While that may go down as a missed opportunity for fringe guys trying to crack the roster, it’s really not a cause for concern for anyone else — shake off the rust and get into regular season shape.

In a potential blow to the organization’s depth in net, Keith Kinkaid left the game in the third period and didn’t return. Kinkaid had a bit of an awkward split, then took a weird stumble afterwards.

The B’s are back at it on Wednesday night at 7 PM at Madison Square Garden.

As a reminder, this is the rare preseason game that will be nationally televised, with TNT on the broadcast.