Morning Skate: Rolling

October seems like it has flown by — the local hockey outfit being on fire always helps pass the time.

It was a hockey-free weekend for the Bruins, who will be back in action tomorrow night agains the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Those Penguins have lost four in a row, so it’s “a tale of two teams” at the moment, though those narratives matter little once the game starts.

Elsewhere in the NHL, we have Red Wings fans mad over Michael Rasmussen’s suspension, with one commenter suggesting David Krejci pulled Rasmussen’s stick into his own head, which...yeah.

The Arizona Coyotes kicked off their Mullett Arena home slate over the weekend too, and it’s far from the weirdest place the NHL has had a game.

Other than that, no new news on the Krejci injury front, and other than some Halloween party photos, it’s been quiet for the Bruins.

What’s on tap for today?

Today’s discussion topic

What’s your current take on the whole Coyotes/ASU arena saga?

I thought it was embarrassing at first, and still think some of the stuff needs work (pro prices at the concession stands, for example).

I know the pictures of the temporary locker rooms look bad, but it seems like they’re trying to make the best out of a tough situation.

Plus, some of the more college aspects of the atmosphere (cheap student tickets, marching band) could make things pretty fun.