Preview: One more for the road as the Bruins face the Rangers

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7 PM
Where: Madison Square Garden - New York, NY
How to follow: TNT, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Blueshirt Banter
Game notes
- This will be the Bruins’ last road game of the preseason, as things wrap up at home on Saturday night. Considering the last game was in Newark, I’m not sure if the team had that roster come back home or not, but it probably would have made sense to just leave some guys down there. Maybe I’m just cheap.
- These two teams already played once this preseason, a 3-2 Bruins OT win at the Garden known as GreerFest — AJ Greer scored twice in that game, with recently waived Oskar Steen getting the other goal.
- Local kid Jimmy Vesey is back for a second go-round with the Rangers, and appears to be set to stick around. His career hasn’t quite panned out as expected, especially since leaving the Rangers, but he appears set to reinvent himself as more of a bottom-six guy.
- New Rangers captain Jacob Trouba has apparently been discussing leadership with various CEOs, and in exchange, he has been teaching them how to deliver blows to the head in the boardroom. Fair is fair.
- This is based entirely on my own suspicions, but I’d imagine Jim Montgomery will be leaving guys like Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, and David Pastrnak in Boston to let them get one more skate at home. I could be wrong (probably will be), but it seems like it’d make more sense to let the veteran guys hang at home while the rest of the squad battles for the final roster spots.
- With that in mind, tonight could be the last best chance for guys like Chris Wagner, AJ Greer, Marc McLaughlin, John Beecher, etc to stake their claim to being in the mix in DC next week.
As a reminder, this game will be on TNT — I’m not sure why they’ve decided to nationally televise a preseason game, but it’s a nice bonus for you out-of-town fans!
Loading comments...