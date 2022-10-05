Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: October 5

The colleges have gotten into full swing and the Pride are playing exhibitions to start off their season.

Boston Pride (0-0-0) Standings: 1st (0 Points behind)

Last Weeks: L 2-3 @ Northeastern (9/25)

Next Week: @ Harvard (10/5), Metropolitan Riveters (10/8)

The Pride travelled to Matthews Arena after only a few practices and took on a Huskies team that had a full preseason behind them. Both teams had stretches of superiority but the Huskies were able to net the extra goal on former Terrier Corrine Schroeder. This week brings a pair of exhibitions, the Saturday one will be in Bourne.

Boston College (1-1-0, 0-0-0-0 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 1st (0 Points behind)

Last weeks: W 4-1 v Franklin Pierce (9/24), L 0-5 @ Quinnipiac (9/30)

Coming Week: @ Merrimack (10/6), v Merrimack (10/7)

After a tough start against Franklin Pierce the Eagles were able to take a victory, the next game in Hamden they were not so lucky as the Bobcats blew the doors off of the Eagles. This week should hopefully allow Boston College to rebound as they take on Merrimack.

Boston University (0-0-0, 0-0-0-0 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 1st (0 Points behind)

Last weeks: W 5-1 v Moncton (9/23)

Coming Week: v Rensselaer (10/7), v Union (10/8)

A good win over a Canadian team in their exhibition sets up the Terriers for an easy home series against the bottom of the ECAC table.

Harvard University (0-0-0, 0-0-0 ECAC, 0-0-0 Ivy) SBN Poll: 9 (-) ECAC: 1st (0 Points Behind) Ivy: 1st (0 Points Behind))

Last week: No Games

Coming Week: v Boston Pride (10/5), v Montreal (10/7)

The Ivies always start a bit later than the rest of the country. They will start off with a pair of exhibitions before starting the rest of their slate.

Northeastern University (2-0-0, 0-0-0-0 HEA) SBN Poll: 3 (+1) HEA: 1st (0 Points Behind))

Last weeks: W 3-2 v Boston Pride (9/25), W 3-1 v LIU (9/30), W 10-1 v LIU (10/1)

Coming Week: v Connecticut (10/7), @ Connecticut (10/8)

After beating the Pride in their exhibition Northeastern had a tough start when Long Island visited the Arena for the first time but a pair of freshman goals were enough to lift them and then had a floodgates game the next day to round out the sweep.

Record This Week: 5-2-0