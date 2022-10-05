Who's playing for the Bruins against the Rangers?

One last road tune-up for the Bruins tonight, and one big gun appears ready to shake off the rust: David Pastrnak is in the mix tonight!

Pastrnak is one of a handful of veteran forwards on the traveling roster, including David Krejci, Jake DeBrusk, and Chris Wagner.

Youngsters Fabian Lysell and John Beecher will be in the mix as well.

On defense, we'll have four veterans, including PTO Man Anton Stralman.

Here's the full traveling roster:

Forwards: John Beecher, Jake DeBrusk, Joona Koppanen, David Krejci, Jakub Lauko, Vinni Lettieri, Fabian Lysell, Marc McLaughlin, David Pastrnak, Jack Studnicka, Chris Wagner, Pavel Zacha

Defensemen: Jack Ahcan, Brandon Carlo, Mike Reilly, Dan Renouf, Anton Stralman, Jakub Zboril

Goalies: Kyle Keyser, Jeremy Swayman

Overall, it's a nice mix of veterans and guys pushing for a roster spot.

See ya tonight!