Recap: Czech Daves and Zacha lift Bruins to 5-4 win over Rangers

As it turns out, these Czech fellows are pretty good!

David Krejci, David Pastrnak, and Pavel Zacha combined for three goals and eight points to lift the Bruins to a back-and-forth 5-4 win over the Rangers in Manhattan.

The B’s headed into the first intermission down 3-1, but ended the second period up 4-3.

After Kaapo Kaako tied it for the Rangers early in the third, Mike Reilly scored about six minutes later to give the B’s a 5-4 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

All in all, a pretty entertaining affair, especially for preseason.

Mika Zibanejad got the scoring started for the Rangers just 30 seconds into the game. 1-0 Rangers.

Jake DeBrusk would equalize two minutes later, collecting a loose puck in the slot to make it a 1-1 game.

Jake DeBrusk evens things up.



Good work by both Studnicka and McLaughlin down low to keep the play alive.



pic.twitter.com/CMvcdIzvAU — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 5, 2022

Zibanejad struck again with two minutes left in the first, deflecting a shot high in the slot and make it 2-1 Rangers.

That's it, it's Mika October pic.twitter.com/hH3q2TTCRQ — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 5, 2022

Things snowballed a bit for the B’s, as Kaapo Kaako would add another just over a minute later to make it 3-1 Rangers.

THINK FAST SKATE FAST THINK FAST SKATE FAST pic.twitter.com/h2r2wMBves — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 5, 2022

Not to be deterred, the Czechs took over in the second period.

First it was Pavel Zacha unassisted to make it 3-2 Rangers...

Pretty point for Pavel pic.twitter.com/yY3sgpXo6s — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 6, 2022

...then it was Pastrnak from Krejci and Zacha to make it a 3-3 game...

Krejci serves before he eats. pic.twitter.com/ttLPeYFAuE — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 6, 2022

...and just to round things out, we got Krejci from Pastrnak and Zacha to make it 4-3 Bruins.

Czech out this top line pic.twitter.com/W0f3fW5WTc — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 6, 2022

Kaako got one back for the Rangers in the third, making it a 4-4 game.

TWO A'S, TWO K'S, TWO GOALS pic.twitter.com/WtiZ7YC3N7 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 6, 2022

However, in a game filled with goals, Mike Reilly scored arguably the prettiest one of the night to give the Bruins the game-winner and make it 5-4 Bruins.

Mikey Reilly NSFW pic.twitter.com/8mNEFEwOyw — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) October 6, 2022

And that was it! 5-4 for the good guys.

Jeremy Swayman played all 60 for the B’s, making 28 saves.