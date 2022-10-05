 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Recap: Czech Daves and Zacha lift Bruins to 5-4 win over Rangers

Turns out these Czechs are pretty good!

Boston Bruins v New York Rangers Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

David Krejci, David Pastrnak, and Pavel Zacha combined for three goals and eight points to lift the Bruins to a back-and-forth 5-4 win over the Rangers in Manhattan.

The B’s headed into the first intermission down 3-1, but ended the second period up 4-3.

After Kaapo Kaako tied it for the Rangers early in the third, Mike Reilly scored about six minutes later to give the B’s a 5-4 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

All in all, a pretty entertaining affair, especially for preseason.

Mika Zibanejad got the scoring started for the Rangers just 30 seconds into the game. 1-0 Rangers.

Jake DeBrusk would equalize two minutes later, collecting a loose puck in the slot to make it a 1-1 game.

Zibanejad struck again with two minutes left in the first, deflecting a shot high in the slot and make it 2-1 Rangers.

Things snowballed a bit for the B’s, as Kaapo Kaako would add another just over a minute later to make it 3-1 Rangers.

Not to be deterred, the Czechs took over in the second period.

First it was Pavel Zacha unassisted to make it 3-2 Rangers...

...then it was Pastrnak from Krejci and Zacha to make it a 3-3 game...

...and just to round things out, we got Krejci from Pastrnak and Zacha to make it 4-3 Bruins.

Kaako got one back for the Rangers in the third, making it a 4-4 game.

However, in a game filled with goals, Mike Reilly scored arguably the prettiest one of the night to give the Bruins the game-winner and make it 5-4 Bruins.

And that was it! 5-4 for the good guys.

Jeremy Swayman played all 60 for the B’s, making 28 saves.

