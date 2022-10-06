 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bruins announce latest roster cuts, including McLaughlin, Beecher, and Lysell

Some big cuts.

We're getting to the end of training camp, which means it's time for the more controversial cuts!

The Bruins announced their latest training camp transactions today, sending nine players home from NHL camp.

The biggest names: Marc McLaughlin, John Beecher, and Fabian Lysell, who will all be heading to Providence.

McLaughlin was making a strong case to holding onto a roster spot, but didn't end up making the cut:

Jack Ahcan and Kyle Keyser will be joining Beecher, McLaughlin, and Lysell in Providence.

Keith Kinkaid, Joona Koppanen, Vinni Lettieri, and Dan Renouf were placed on waivers and will report to Providence if they clear.

Notable names still in the mix include Jack Studnicka, who appears set to make the team, and Chris Wagner, who is hanging around.

Your thoughts? Disappointed to see McLaughlin go down?

