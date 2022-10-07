Morning Skate: Slim

Folks, I don’t mean to shock you, but welcome to the last Friday before the regular season begins!

Doesn’t it seem like just yesterday we were in the summer doldrums and arguing about the ocean vs. lakes? Ah, memories.

The Bruins slimmed down their roster a bit more yesterday with another round of cuts — you’ve already argued the Marc McLaughlin cut plenty, so there’s no sense in rehashing who got sent down.

Looking at the current roster, there are still a few guys who likely won’t be here when camp closes, so tomorrow’s preseason finale is that last best shot at making the team.

Of course, the NHL is different from, say, making the Olympic roster: even if you get cut at the last minute, you can still be back a few days later.

With that in mind, it’ll be important for guys like McLaughlin to take the cut in stride, as their next chance will probably be coming sooner rather than later.

Anyways, we’ve got a beautiful day weather-wise on tap in Boston, what’s on tap for you?

Today’s discussion topic

I don’t mean this in a “let’s start a hot take war” way, but now that his camp is over, what are your thoughts on Fabian Lysell’s camp?

He seemed to come in with expectations (slim ones, but still) that he might push for a roster spot, but never really seemed to come close.

I think it’s harsh to call his camp a disappointment, but probably fair to say you were hoping to see a little more.