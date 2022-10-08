Preview: Bruins finish off preseason against Devils

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: All About The Jersey
Know Your Enemy
- The New Jersey Devils made 10 cuts yesterday. They are down to 26 players in training camp.
- They are 4-2-0 in six preseason games.
- Erik Haula returns to Boston tonight since being traded to the Devils, although it’s his second time facing the B’s this preseason. In three exhibition games, he has two goals.
Game notes
- We’re one day closer to opening night! It’s the last preseason game as the Boston Bruins host the New Jersey Devils tonight!
- The Bruins are 3-2-0 this preseason. They beat the New York Rangers, 5-4, on Thursday, as the David Pastrnak, David Krejci, and Pavel Zacha line combined for three of the goals and eight total points.
- That line is projected to stay together tonight.
- While it’s the second preseason meeting against the two teams, it will be the first time Zacha laces his skates up against his former team. He has one goal and three assists in two preseason appearances.
- Linus Ullmark will man the pipes in net and is projected to go the full 60 minutes. He kicked off his preseason with a great first game on October 1. He kept the team competitive until the Bruins got their chemistry together in the game’s second half. Ullmark earned the shutout on 21 shots in the Bruins’ 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.
- Injury update: Taylor Hall suffered an upper-body injury in last Saturday’s preseason game. He remained in a non-contact jersey for yesterday’s practice. It’s unsure when he’ll be back in the mix and if he’ll be ready for next week’s season opener.
- The Bruins made several cuts this week, including Marc McLaughlin and Oskar Steen. A.J. Greer, Jack Studnicka and Anton Stralman remain in the mix as the final round of cuts need to be made by 5 p.m. on October 10.
- Progress: Matt Grzelcyk wore a regular jersey in practice this week, as his rehab trends in the right direction.
See ya tonight!
