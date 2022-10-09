Recap: Bruins drop last preseason game to Devils, 5-3

The Boston Bruins fell to the New Jersey Devils, 5-3, despite a late third-period push to come within one score with minutes remaining at the TD Garden.

Here are the game’s highlights:

First period:

The Devils opened the scoring at 18:10 of the first period.

Connor Clifton was flatfooted on the blue line and beat by Jack Hughes entering the zone. Hughes threw a backhander out front through traffic which in the slot, Alexander Holtz put a quick shot over Linus Ullmark’s blocker. 1-0 Bruins.

Holtz grabs hold of the lead! pic.twitter.com/9o7Bfb7ZlT — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 8, 2022

Second period:

The Bruins tied the game at 7:59 of the second period on the power play.

From the corner boards, David Krejci found David Pastrnak camped out inside the left-wing circle. Pastrnak calmly collected the puck and slid a low shot through MacKenzie Blackwood’s five-hole. 1-1 game.

The Devils took the lead at 11:44 of the second period.

Dougie Hamilton sent a wrist shot on net that Dawson Mercer tipped past Ullmark’s stick. 2-1 Devils.

Mercer with the tip! pic.twitter.com/WhK3U1doBN — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 9, 2022

Third period:

The Devils took a two-goal lead at 1:30 of the third period.

Holtz sent a pass out front to Jack Hughes at the top of the paint where Derek Forbort couldn’t pick up his stick and he was able to fire a quick shot past Ullmark’s left skate. 3-1 Devils.

Pro tip: Don't leave Hughes open in front of the net. pic.twitter.com/M3l97eKtgL — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 9, 2022

The Devils cushioned their lead at 2:59 of the third period.

Yegor Sharangovich let a wrist shot go from the top of the right-wing circle and it traveled past Ullmark’s blocker. 4-1 Devils.

What a snipe! pic.twitter.com/G5n1tM3ua5 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 9, 2022

The Bruins cut into their deficit at 14:15 of the third period.

Sliding down towards the left-wing circle, Jakub Lauko threw a wrist shot on net. It looked like Nick Foligno redirected the puck past Vitek Vanecek, but the goal was given to Lauko. 4-2 game.

The Bruins got within one score at 17:14 of the third period.

Off a pass from Krejci, Patrice Bergeron potted a one-timer from the slot under the crossbar. 4-3 game.

Tomas Tatar added an empty-net goal for the Devils at 19:42 of the third period to make the final score, 5-3.

Game notes: