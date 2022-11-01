Preview: A new month begins as the Bruins take on the Penguins

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 8 PM
Where: PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA
How to follow: ESPN, ESPN+, Sling TV, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Pensburgh
Know your enemy
- 4-4-1, 9 points, second-last in the Metropolitan Division
- Sidney Crosby: 4G-7A-11PTS; Evgeni Malkin: 4G-4A-8PTS; Bryan Rust: 3G-4A-7PTS
- Tristan Jarry: 4-2-0, 3.02 GAA, .915 save percentage
Game notes
- A new month begins for the Bruins! After a one-loss October, the Bruins will begin a nice “tester” portion of the schedule tonight: the next five games are against teams you expected would be in the playoff mix before the season began (Pittsburgh, New York Rangers, Toronto, St. Louis, Calgary).
- These two teams are on opposite streaks at the moment: the Bruins have won five games in a row, while Pittsburgh has lost four games in a row.
- In a weird scheduling quirk, the Penguins have played six of their first nine games on the road, including the last four (all losses, as mentioned above). The Penguins are undefeated at home on the young season, scoring a total of 18 goals in those three games while allowing just five.
- Former Boston Jr. Bruin Drew O’Connor was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton yesterday.
- One of Pittsburgh’s biggest problems on the young season, per our friends at Pensburgh: their penalty kill, which currently ranks among the league’s worst.
- While Charlie McAvoy was practicing in a normal jersey on Monday, he won’t play tonight. David Krejci is confirmed to be out tonight as well.
- The team hasn’t officially announced an update on Krejci’s condition, but CapFriendly has him on IR as of last night. That opens up a roster spot for what seems to be a pending return for McAvoy, but doesn’t exactly lend optimism to whatever is happening with Krejci.
- For the Penguins, Kris Letang missed practice on Monday but is expected to play, while Jeff Carter is expected to be out.
- Per Ty Anderson, Linus Ullmark will be the likely starter tonight.
Loading comments...