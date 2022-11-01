 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Preview: A new month begins as the Bruins take on the Penguins

Let’s start November off on the right foot!

By Dan.Ryan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Just the facts

When: Tonight, 8 PM

Where: PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

How to follow: ESPN, ESPN+, Sling TV, 98.5 The Sports Hub

Rival SBN site: Pensburgh

Sling TV logo

Bruins games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the B’s, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including Sports Extra or NFL RedZone. Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!)

Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

Know your enemy

  • 4-4-1, 9 points, second-last in the Metropolitan Division
  • Sidney Crosby: 4G-7A-11PTS; Evgeni Malkin: 4G-4A-8PTS; Bryan Rust: 3G-4A-7PTS
  • Tristan Jarry: 4-2-0, 3.02 GAA, .915 save percentage

Game notes

  • A new month begins for the Bruins! After a one-loss October, the Bruins will begin a nice “tester” portion of the schedule tonight: the next five games are against teams you expected would be in the playoff mix before the season began (Pittsburgh, New York Rangers, Toronto, St. Louis, Calgary).
  • These two teams are on opposite streaks at the moment: the Bruins have won five games in a row, while Pittsburgh has lost four games in a row.
  • In a weird scheduling quirk, the Penguins have played six of their first nine games on the road, including the last four (all losses, as mentioned above). The Penguins are undefeated at home on the young season, scoring a total of 18 goals in those three games while allowing just five.
  • Former Boston Jr. Bruin Drew O’Connor was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton yesterday.
  • One of Pittsburgh’s biggest problems on the young season, per our friends at Pensburgh: their penalty kill, which currently ranks among the league’s worst.
  • While Charlie McAvoy was practicing in a normal jersey on Monday, he won’t play tonight. David Krejci is confirmed to be out tonight as well.
  • The team hasn’t officially announced an update on Krejci’s condition, but CapFriendly has him on IR as of last night. That opens up a roster spot for what seems to be a pending return for McAvoy, but doesn’t exactly lend optimism to whatever is happening with Krejci.
  • For the Penguins, Kris Letang missed practice on Monday but is expected to play, while Jeff Carter is expected to be out.
  • Per Ty Anderson, Linus Ullmark will be the likely starter tonight.

Loading comments...