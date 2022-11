Back at it, folks!

After a brief respite to cap October, the Bruins kick off the second month of the season tonight against a Pittsburgh team pretty desperate for a win.

The Bruins are on a winning streak. The Penguins are on a losing streak. The Penguins are undefeated at home.

SOMETHING MUST GIVE.

Anyways, hope you’ve had a good Tuesday thus far.

Discuss.