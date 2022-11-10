Preview: Bruins look to stay perfect at home against Flames

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, M
How to follow: NESN, TVAS, SN360, SNE, SNO, SNP, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Know your enemy
- 5-5-2, 12PTS, 5th in Pacific Division
- Nazem Kadri: 12GP, 7G, 5A, 12PTS; Tyler Toffoli: 12GP, 5G, 5A, 10PTS; Rasmus Andersson: 12GP, 1G, 9A, 10PTS
- Jacob Markstrom: 4-3-2, 2.97 GAA, .893 save percentage; Dan Vladar: 1-2-0, 3.81 GAA, .865 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins host the Calgary Flames tonight at the TD Garden and will look to keep their perfect home record alive.
- The Bruins improved to 7-0-0 at home this season after their 3-1 win on Monday night over the St. Louis Blues. The B’s were also perfect that night on the power play and penalty kill, scoring two man-advantage goals and killing off three penalties.
- This is the first of two meetings between the two clubs tonight. The Bruins will then head to Calgary on Feb. 28, 2023.
- The Bruins split their 2021-22 season series with the Flames, 1-1-0. They were shut out by Calgary, 4-0, in one game and beat them, 4-2, in the other.
- For the Bruins Jake DeBrusk has five points (three goals and two assists) in his last six games. Three of those are power-play points, including one goal. Brad Marchand already has seven points this season, having only played five games. He picked up another two points last game, assisting on both power-play tallies.
- It looks like Charlie McAvoy is nearing a return – and that could come tonight, although nothing has been confirmed. Yesterday he skated alongside Hampus Lindholm on the first defensive pairing during practice. Mike Reilly was also placed on waivers, which is likely an indication McAvoy will be making his season debut soon.
- The Flames have not picked up a win in six games. They are 0-4-2 since last beating the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 25. They last played on Tuesday, dropping 3-2 to the New Jersey Devils. Both of their goals were on the power play.
- Milan Lucic is back in town. He’s been quiet this season for Calgary and only has three points in 12 games played. He’s on a five-game pointless streak currently.
- Linus Ullmark is projected to start tonight. Head Coach Jim Montgomery said Keith Kinkaid will probably start on Sunday, Nov. 13, against the Vancouver Canucks.
See ya tonight!
