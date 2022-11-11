Recap: Bruins defeat Flames, 3-1, in McAvoy’s return

The Boston Bruins topped the Calgary Flames, 3-1, as Charlie McAvoy scored the game-winner in his return tonight.

The Bruins remain undefeated at home, improving to 8-0-0 at the TD Garden.

Linus Ullmark made 31 saves in the win.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

The Flames opened the scoring at 4:43 of the first period.

Just as time expired on the power play, Noah Hanifin fired a long shot through traffic on net that traveled past Ullmark’s blocker side. 1-0 Flames.

The hometown boy strikes pic.twitter.com/hfkAh5rSF2 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 11, 2022

The Bruins tied the game at 16:38 of the first period.

After receiving a pass from Tomas Nosek, Connor Clifton threw a wrist shot on net which Dan Vladar initially stopped. Clifton followed through and picked up his rebound to lift a second attempt over Vladar. 1-1 game.

Second period:

The Bruins took the lead at 18:27 of the second period.

Pavel Zacha fed a pass to Charlie McAvoy at the high slot where he put a wrist shot past Vladar’s blocker. 2-1 Bruins.

Third period:

David Pastrnak scored an empty-net goal at 19:27 of the third period to make the final score, 3-1.

Game notes: